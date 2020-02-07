Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $139.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $125.73 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 692.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALNY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More on ALNY: