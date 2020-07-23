Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial, and American Express.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.44, representing a 33.1% upside. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Alliance Data Systems’ market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 70.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADS in relation to earlier this year.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.