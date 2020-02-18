Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.07, close to its 52-week high of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agile Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, a 103.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.