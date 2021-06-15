Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 53.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 9 Meters Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.38, which is a 200.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on 9 Meters Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

