Oppenheimer Keeps Their Sell Rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Sell rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $503.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $545.86.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and net profit of $314 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $974 million and had a net profit of $307 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

