Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Williams-Sonoma, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $27.69, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.