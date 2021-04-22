Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Trevena (TRVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Trevena (TRVN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 39.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevena with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.68 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Trevena has an average volume of 3.81M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734. Trevena was founded by Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.