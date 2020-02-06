Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Regal Beloit (RBC)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit (RBC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.11, close to its 52-week high of $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit.

Based on Regal Beloit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $55.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RBC in relation to earlier this year.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.