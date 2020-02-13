Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Prothena (PRTA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 35.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $15.33 average price target.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.46 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease.