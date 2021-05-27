Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on April 1, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial (PNC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $191.90, close to its 52-week high of $203.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.80, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

PNC Financial’s market cap is currently $81.53B and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. Its Retail Banking division provides deposit, lending, investment management, cash management and brokerage services to consumer and small business customers. Under the Corporate and Institutional Banking division, it offers lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to government entities, large and mid-sized corporations, and non-profit organizations.The Asset Management Group segment provides personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management.

