Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $24.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NortonLifeLock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $626 million and net profit of $64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $608 million and had a net profit of $785 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.