Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on General Finance (GFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on General Finance (GFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

General Finance has an analyst consensus of Hold.

General Finance’s market cap is currently $282.5M and has a P/E ratio of 107.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers.