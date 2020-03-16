Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 49.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Vivint Solar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fuelcell Energy with a $1.75 average price target, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.50 price target.

Based on Fuelcell Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.55 million.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel cell power plant production and research. Its products include suresource 1500, suresource 3000, and suresource 4000. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.