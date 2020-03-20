Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cintas (CTAS)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cintas (CTAS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.00, close to its 52-week low of $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $248.25 average price target, which is a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Cintas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $244 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $198 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTAS in relation to earlier this year.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate.