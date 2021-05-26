Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Boqii Holding (BQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Boqii Holding (BQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.55, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.1% and a 25.7% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boqii Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boqii Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313 million and GAAP net loss of $83.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a GAAP net loss of $57.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boqii Holding Ltd is engaged in the business of selling pet products through online stores. The store provides pet foods, health products, pet grooming products, pet bathing products, pet toys, fish tank, aquatic fertilizer, temperature control equipment, oxygen pump, and other related products. Also, the company sells its products through offline channels to pet stores and hospitals.