Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Anchiano Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in tin the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for cancer-related diseases. Its products include two drugs for cancer BC-819 and BC-821. The company was founded by Avraham Hochberg in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.