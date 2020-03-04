Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.5% and a 34.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.