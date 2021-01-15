Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.40, a 160.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viking Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $485.9M and has a P/E ratio of -12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.