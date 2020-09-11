Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 47.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.56 average price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158K and GAAP net loss of $5.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.69 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.