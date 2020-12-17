Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UTZ Brands with a $22.00 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

UTZ Brands’ market cap is currently $2.3B and has a P/E ratio of 309.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.36.

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.