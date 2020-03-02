Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.61, close to its 52-week low of $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Lovesac Company with a $27.25 average price target.

Based on The Lovesac Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.