Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

Spectrum Brands Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.50, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $113 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPB in relation to earlier this year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.