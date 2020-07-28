Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $2.15. Currently, Seres Therapeutics has an average volume of 639.4K.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis. It focuses on implementing microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

