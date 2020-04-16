Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 80.2% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SEI Investments Company with a $63.50 average price target.

SEI Investments Company’s market cap is currently $7.19B and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.