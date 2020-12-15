Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prevail Therapeutics with a $24.75 average price target.

Prevail Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $428.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.