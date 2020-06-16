Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Soleno Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Otonomy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.18 and a one-year low of $1.53. Currently, Otonomy has an average volume of 99.81K.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.