Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.79, close to its 52-week low of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.7% and a 22.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.64 and a one-year low of $6.40. Currently, Orchard Therapeutics has an average volume of 373.3K.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.