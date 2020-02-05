Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nike (NKE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.38, close to its 52-week high of $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Tractor Supply, and Monro Muffler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.87, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $136.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $157.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.90.

