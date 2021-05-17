Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

In a report released today, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.56, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

Monroe Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

Based on Monroe Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.7 million and net profit of $7.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.85 million.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.