Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $203.56 average price target, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.10 and a one-year low of $114.84. Currently, Monolithic Power has an average volume of 331K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.