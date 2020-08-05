Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Moderna (MRNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA) today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.54, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.39 million and GAAP net loss of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

