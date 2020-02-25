Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.64 and a one-year low of $19.50. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 744.4K.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.