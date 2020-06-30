Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mediwound (MDWD)

Austin Angelo- June 30, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 51.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $4.14 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Mediwound has an average volume of 131.2K.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

