Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on MannKind (MNKD)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.8% and a 49.9% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

MannKind has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.67.

The company has a one-year high of $1.88 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, MannKind has an average volume of 2.5M.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

