Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.7% and a 22.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, which is a 244.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.13M.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

