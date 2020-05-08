Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Identiv (INVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Identiv (INVE) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Identiv with a $6.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, Identiv has an average volume of 36.32K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INVE in relation to earlier this year.

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification products. It operates through the Premises and Identity segments. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

