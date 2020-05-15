Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC) yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Acuity Brands.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.80.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $476 million and net profit of $44.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a net profit of $44.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Russell Minick, the CMO of GNRC sold 32,686 shares for a total of $3,258,665.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.