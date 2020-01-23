Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

In a report released yesterday, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, The RMR Group, and Nasdaq.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.29, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Focus Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.61 million.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

