Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20, representing an 89.3% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.39 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 568.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.