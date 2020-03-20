Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Darden (DRI)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Darden (DRI) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.42, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.50, representing a 177.2% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Darden’s market cap is currently $5.15B and has a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.