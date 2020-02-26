Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Clean Harbors (CLH)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors (CLH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.67.

Based on Clean Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLH in relation to earlier this year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services and oil, gas & lodging businesses.