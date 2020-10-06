Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Chromadex (CDXC)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 77.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Chromadex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners. The Consumer Products segment sells TRU NIAGEN to improve health by safely raising NAD levels. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment provides product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services to the clients in the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in September 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.