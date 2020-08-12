Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.34, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, representing a 98.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Catalyst Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.14 million and net profit of $10.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $644.5K.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.