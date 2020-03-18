Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.89, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 31.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catalyst Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular at