Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CarMax (KMX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.70, close to its 52-week high of $100.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Tiffany & Co, and Home Depot.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.88, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

CarMax’s market cap is currently $15.47B and has a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.19.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

