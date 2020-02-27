Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and CenturyLink.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Boingo Wireless’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $187K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $416K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places.