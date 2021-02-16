Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Beyond Air (XAIR)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Air (XAIR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyond Air with a $9.00 average price target.

Beyond Air’s market cap is currently $128.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAIR in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The company develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. Beyond Air was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.