Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Amdocs (DOX)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Amdocs (DOX), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Amdocs has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Amdocs’ market cap is currently $8.76B and has a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.59.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.