Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.56, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 37.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.43, a 135.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.34 million and GAAP net loss of $49.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Murray Goldberg, a Director at AERI bought 28,000 shares for a total of $88,200.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.