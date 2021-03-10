Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.52, close to its 52-week high of $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $21.20 average price target, which is a -30.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

United Natural Foods’ market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.62.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.